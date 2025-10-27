Pettersson notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Quinn Hughes (lower body) missed the game and Victor Mancini (undisclosed) left early, leaving plenty of minutes for other defensemen to pick up. Pettersson was part of that equation, and it helped him earn his first point of the season on Brock Boeser's opening goal in the first period. While offense has been absent for Pettersson, he's at 17 blocked shots, five hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating across 10 appearances this season. He won't be a strong fantasy option unless his scoring reaches a more consistent level, but his ice time could increase while Hughes is out.