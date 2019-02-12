Canucks' Marek Mazanec: Shipped to Vancouver

The Rangers traded Mazanec to the Canucks in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Mazanec is expected to join the Canucks on their current road trip to serve as the backup until Thatcher Demko (knee) returns. If Jacob Markstrom (lower body) is available Wednesday against the Ducks, Michael DiPietro will likely be headed back to the minors for continued development.