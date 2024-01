Friedman was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

Friedman had one goal and three assists in four games with Vancouver's top minor-league affiliate during his conditioning stint. He is projected to serve as an extra Monday against Chicago after Carson Soucy (hand) was injured in Saturday's 6-4 win over Toronto. Noah Juulsen is expected to replace Soucy in the lineup versus the Blackhawks.