Friedman was a healthy scratch during Tuesday's win over the Kings.
Injuries to the Canucks' blue line resulted in Friedman seeing game action after being scratched for eight straight contests. The return of Carson Soucy (hand) likely means Friedman will be right back to the press box against Vegas on Thursday. Friedman has one point in 21 games this year.
