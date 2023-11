Friedman notched an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

The helper was Friedman's first point in seven outings since he was traded from the Penguins to the Canucks. The 27-year-old defenseman has stabilized the Vancouver defense, providing a physical presence in a bottom-four role. In addition to the helper, he had seven hits, 12 blocked shots, nine PIM and a plus-4 rating.