Friedman was elevated from AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Friedman's promotion shouldn't come as a huge surprise after the team went out and acquired from the Penguins on Tuesday considering he has more NHL experience than Akito Hirose, who was sent down in a corresponding move. Even with the promotion, Friedman is far from a lock to break into the lineup but should be capable of challenging Noah Juulsen for a spot.