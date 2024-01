Friedman was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on a conditioning assignment Tuesday.

Freidman hasn't cracked the lineup since Nov. 30 against the Golden Knights, a stretch of 20 games as a healthy scratch. Abbotsford has a back-to-back against AHL Ontario on Tuesday and Wednesday, which would give Friedman two games before needing to be back in Vancouver for Thursday's clash with Arizona, though he could be left in the minors longer.