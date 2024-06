Friedman inked a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Friedman was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after completing his two-year, $1.55 million deal. He had an assist, 21 PIM, 33 hits and 35 blocks in 23 regular-season games with Vancouver in 2023-24. The 28-year-old blueliner might start the 2024-25 campaign as the Canucks' seventh defenseman.