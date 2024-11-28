Friedman was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Thursday, according to the NHL media site.

Friedman has played in 88 regular-season games over parts of seven NHL seasons, scoring four times while adding nine assists. He has been in the AHL all season after being sent to the minors before the start of the NHL season. Friedman had a goal and three assists in eight AHL games before his recall. The Canucks were in need of an extra defenseman as Filip Hronek suffered an upper-body injury late in Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.