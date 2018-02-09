Canucks' Markus Granlund: All but ruled out of Friday's contest
Per coach Travis Green, Granlund (ankle) will return to Vancouver to undergo further evaluation.
This news all but rules the Finnish forward out of of Friday's game in Carolina, and leaves him questionable at best for Sunday's road match against the Stars. A more definite timetable for Granlund's recovery should be established once he's reevaluated by Vancouver's training staff, but for now, it appears as though he may be looking at an extended absence.
More News
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Nets lone goal Sunday•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Notches two goals versus Sharks•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Scores fourth goal•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Will play Thursday•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...