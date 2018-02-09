Canucks' Markus Granlund: All but ruled out of Friday's contest

Per coach Travis Green, Granlund (ankle) will return to Vancouver to undergo further evaluation.

This news all but rules the Finnish forward out of of Friday's game in Carolina, and leaves him questionable at best for Sunday's road match against the Stars. A more definite timetable for Granlund's recovery should be established once he's reevaluated by Vancouver's training staff, but for now, it appears as though he may be looking at an extended absence.