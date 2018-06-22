Canucks' Markus Granlund: Earns one-year contract extension

Granlund (ankle) secured a one-year contract extension with the Canucks on Friday. According to Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet, the deal is worth $1.475 million.

Granlund is a versatile two-way contributor, but he hasn't quite lived up to his lofty draft profile since the Flames originally took him in the second round of the 2011 draft. The Finn recorded eight goals and four assists against a minus-10 rating over 53 games of an injury-shortened 2017-18 campaign with Vancouver. Granlund underwent ankle surgery in February, but the team hasn't offered much of an update in that regard, so we'll take that as a "no news is good news" scenario.