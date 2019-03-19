Canucks' Markus Granlund: Fills stat sheet in win

Granlund scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Granlund had been stuck on nine goals since Feb. 5 before he beat Corey Crawford to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead in the second period. The Finnish forward hit 20 points for the second time in his career, with 10 goals and assists apiece in 68 games this year.