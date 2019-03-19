Canucks' Markus Granlund: Fills stat sheet in win

Granlund scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Granlund had been stuck on nine goals since Feb. 5 before he beat Corey Crawford to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead in the second period. The Finnish forward hit 20 points for the second time in his career, with 10 goals and assists apiece in 68 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories