Canucks' Markus Granlund: Fills stat sheet in win
Granlund scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Granlund had been stuck on nine goals since Feb. 5 before he beat Corey Crawford to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead in the second period. The Finnish forward hit 20 points for the second time in his career, with 10 goals and assists apiece in 68 games this year.
