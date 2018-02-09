Play

Canucks' Markus Granlund: Heads back to Vancouver

Granlund (ankle) won't play Friday against the Hurricanes.

Granlund will also miss Sunday's game against Dallas since he's headed back to Vancouver. The 24-year-old winger has compiled eight goals and 12 points in 53 games, as he's barely an offensive threat since he starts 61.8 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone. Expect further updates ahead of Wednesday's game against the Panthers.

