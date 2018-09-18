Canucks' Markus Granlund: In action Tuesday

Granlund (ankle) will suit up versus the Oilers on Tuesday.

Granlund saw a significant drop in production last season, as he managed a mere eight goals and four assists -- well of the 32 points he put up in 2016-17. With the Sedin twins gone, the natural center should take on a bigger role this year.

