Canucks' Markus Granlund: Leaves Thursday's game
Granlund (ankle) will not return to Thursday's game in Tampa Bay.
Granlund was helped to the locked room after being unable to put any weight on his ankle and it certainly didn't look good. For now, the severity of the injury is unknown, so he'll be considered day-to-day. The 24-year-old has just 12 points in 52 games this season.
