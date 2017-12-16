Canucks' Markus Granlund: Notches two goals versus Sharks

Granlund scored a pair of goals, one of which came on the power play, in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Sharks on Friday.

With only four goals coming into Friday, Granlund hasn't experienced much luck in the scoring department, but perhaps this performance will get him going. Last season, he posted a career-best 19 goals behind a 15.6 shooting percentage. It was always going to be hard for him to repeat those marks, but with just a 7.5 shooting percentage before Friday, it seemed like only a matter of time until Granlund busted loose.