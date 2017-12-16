Canucks' Markus Granlund: Notches two goals versus Sharks
Granlund scored a pair of goals, one of which came on the power play, in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Sharks on Friday.
With only four goals coming into Friday, Granlund hasn't experienced much luck in the scoring department, but perhaps this performance will get him going. Last season, he posted a career-best 19 goals behind a 15.6 shooting percentage. It was always going to be hard for him to repeat those marks, but with just a 7.5 shooting percentage before Friday, it seemed like only a matter of time until Granlund busted loose.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...