Canucks' Markus Granlund: One point in win

Granlund tallied one assist Tuesday, in a 3-2 overtime win against the Penguins.

The Finnish-born center logged 17:00 of ice time Tuesday, registering one point along the way. Now with three in the season's first six games, Granlund continues to try and help shoulder at least some of the load left behind by the Sedins retiring, though expecting the 25-year-old to replace two Canucks legends is not realistic. Regardless of format, Granlund probably isn't worth a spot on your fantasy roster.