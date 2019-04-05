Canucks' Markus Granlund: Opens scoring in loss

Granlund netted a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.

That's back-to-back games with a goal for Granlund who now has 12 on the year to go along with 10 assists. Thursday's marker was just his third PP point of 2018-19, as the 25-year-old has seen a reduced role in Vancouver's lineup this season.

