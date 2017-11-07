Canucks' Markus Granlund: Out Tuesday
Granlund (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Flames.
Granlund is off to an extremely slow start this season, as he's only totaled three points in 14 games, so his absence likely won't impact many fantasy lineups. Brendan Gaunce will replace him in the Canucks' lineup against Calgary.
