Canucks' Markus Granlund: Pointless in return
Granlund was held off the scoresheet in the Canucks 4-2 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.
Granlund played just under 15 minutes in this game, registering one shot on goal in the process. The Finnish center regressed in 2017-18, totaling 12 points a year after posting a 32-point campaign. He will undoubtedly be expected to take on a bigger role this upcoming season now that Vancouver is without Daniel and Henrik Sedin.
