Canucks' Markus Granlund: Rights ship before break

Granlund has three points in his last five games after having only one point in his previous 12 contests.

Two seasons ago, Granlund scored 19 goals and added 13 assists as a 23-year-old. Last year, he saw his numbers drop to eight goals and four assists. However, the Finn is rebounding a bit, as he has six goals and eight helpers through 39 games this year.

