Canucks' Markus Granlund: Scores fourth goal

Granlund netted a goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Maple Leafs.

He now has four goals on 40 shots this season, bringing his point total to five in 2017-18. Granlund set career highs in goals and assists last year -- 19 and 13, respectively -- but may find it difficult to match those numbers with his slow start to this campaign. The Finnish skater can remain off rosters for now. However, Vancouver is once again full of trade rumors and fresh opportunities could arise for Granlund.