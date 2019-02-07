Canucks' Markus Granlund: Scores in return to lineup

Granlund picked up a goal in Tuesday's loss to Washington.

Granlund had been stuck in the press box during the prior two contests, but came back in for Tuesday's affair, and rewarded his team with a goal. That gives him nine goals and nine assists in 52 games, making him valuable in only the deepest of leagues.

