Canucks' Markus Granlund: Seeing plenty of ice time
Granlund was on the ice for 21:08 during Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
It's a bit surprising to see him on the ice so much, considering he was a healthy scratch the in game prior. This is partly due to Antoine Roussel leaving the game with a knee injury, so Granlund picked up some of Roussel's minutes. Don't be fooled into thinking Granlund ice time is due to his play -- he's been scratched in three of the past six outings. However, his place in the lineup is a little more secure with all the current injuries to his teammates.
