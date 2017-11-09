Canucks' Markus Granlund: Status coming down to warmups
Granlund (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's road tilt against the Ducks.
Granlund reportedly traveled to Anaheim for the contest, but Canucks coach Travis Green evidently wants to see how he looks in pregame warmups. If you've been depending on Granlund in fantasy leagues, consider setting your lineup as late as possible to account for his potential addition to the lineup or the chance that he gets scratched.
More News
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Traveling with team•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Out Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Taking part in preseason activities•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Returning for training camp•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Will undergo wrist surgery•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...