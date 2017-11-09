Canucks' Markus Granlund: Status coming down to warmups

Granlund (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's road tilt against the Ducks.

Granlund reportedly traveled to Anaheim for the contest, but Canucks coach Travis Green evidently wants to see how he looks in pregame warmups. If you've been depending on Granlund in fantasy leagues, consider setting your lineup as late as possible to account for his potential addition to the lineup or the chance that he gets scratched.