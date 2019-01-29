Canucks' Markus Granlund: Streaky play continues
Granlund has gone pointless in his past three games.
Prior to the current drought, Granlund had three points in two games. However, prior to that, he was held pointless for eight straight contests. His 17 points in 51 games this year show he can chip in, but can't be relied on to score. He can provide some value to those in deeper leagues.
