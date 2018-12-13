Canucks' Markus Granlund: Stuck in rut
Granlund will look to snap his six game point drought Thursday versus Nashville.
Granlund has been ice cold for the past few weeks, having just a single point in his last dozen games. He has 11 points in 33 games, and needs just two more to surpass last season's total. Centering the third line and second power-play unit, the opportunities are there for him to succeed. If he can get on the scoresheet soon, that would do wonders for his confidence and getting him back on track.
