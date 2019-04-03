Canucks' Markus Granlund: Tallies game-winner
Granlund scored his 11th goal of the season in a 4-2 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Granlund has seen his role reduced this season, averaging 15:03 per game compared to an average of 16:15 per contest last season. He's produced 21 points in 75 appearances with 119 shots on goal.
