Canucks' Markus Granlund: Traveling with team
Granlund (upper body) has linked up with his teammates ahead of Thursday's contest in Anaheim, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Granlund didn't travel with the Canucks to the first stop of their four-game road trip, which was Tuesday in Calgary. The team hasn't provided an update on Granlund's chances of playing Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's held out another game seeing that he hasn't practiced since being injured. After putting together a career-best 19 goals in 2016-17, Granlund has only two markers in 14 games this season and is currently riding a four-game scoreless streak.
