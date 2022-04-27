Highmore logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Highmore set up Luke Schenn's third-period insurance tally. In five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, Highmore has a goal, an assist and 11 shots on net. The 26-year-old is up to 12 points, 59 shots, a plus-1 rating, 40 hits and 38 blocked shots in 44 contests, mainly playing in a bottom-six role.