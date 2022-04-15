Highmore (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Monday's game against Dallas, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Highmore should return to a bottom-six role versus the Stars. He's collected 10 points through 39 contests this campaign.
