Highmore notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Highmore helped out on a Jayce Hawryluk goal in the first period, which ultimately stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old Highmore needed 10 games to record his first point as a Canuck. He's been limited to just three helpers in 34 games between Vancouver and Chicago this season.