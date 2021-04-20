Highmore (not injury related) will make his Canucks debut Tuesday against Toronto, NHL.com reports.
Highmore was acquired from the Blackhawks just before the trade deadline and hasn't had a chance to get into the lineup yet. The 25-year-old had two assists while averaging just 8:50 of ice time in 25 games prior to the trade. He could see a slightly bigger role in Vancouver's lineup.
