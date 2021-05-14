Highmore scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Highmore struck just 1:02 into the contest, but that was it for the Canucks' offense Thursday. The 25-year-old saw a top-line assignment alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. Highmore has five points, 36 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-6 rating through 38 games between the Canucks and the Blackhawks this year.