Highmore scored twice on four shots in a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Saturday.
Highmore's finishing the season with quite a flurry, registering three goals over the last two contests after failing to light the lamp in his first 37 games. The 25-year-old forward has produced seven points overall in 39 appearances between Chicago and Vancouver.
