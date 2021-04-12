Highmore was traded to Vancouver from Chicago on Monday in a swap for Adam Gaudette, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Highmore played in just three of Chicago's last 12 games, so it shouldn't come as a shock to see him shipped out by the club. Vancouver will avoid having to negotiate a new deal for Gaudette, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason by flipping him for Highmore. Even once he serves his mandatory one-week quarantine, Highmore may still struggle to crack the Canucks' lineup with consistency, making him a low-end fantasy option.