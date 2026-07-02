Canucks' Matthew Stienburg: Signs two-way contract

Stienburg signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Thursday.

After getting his first taste of NHL action during the 2024-25 campaign by making eight regular-season appearances with the Avalanche, Stienburg played exclusively in the minors last year. He was limited to eight regular-season appearances with AHL Colorado last season while dealing with an injury, and he recorded two goals, an assist and 11 PIM. He'll likely spend most of his time in the minors during the 2026-27 campaign.