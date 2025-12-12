Sasson scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Canucks' ongoing injury woes have allowed Sasson to maintain a bottom-six spot in the lineup. He snapped a six-game point drought with the goal, though he's been effective in small bursts at times this year. He's now at six goals, eight points, 30 shots on net, 16 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 28 appearances. That production is right in line with what he did as a rookie in 2024-25, but it's not really enough to help in most fantasy formats.