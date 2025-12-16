Sasson inked a two-year, $2 million contract extension with the Canucks on Monday.

Sasson will receive a slight bump in salary from his current $775,000 AAV. The 25-year-old's new deal is set to kick in next season and will keep him with Vancouver through the 2027-28 campaign. Sasson has accounted for six goals, eight points, 30 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 29 appearances this season, mostly in a bottom-six capacity.