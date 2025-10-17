Sasson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Sasson made his season debut for the Canucks and scored their go-ahead goal in the second period. The 25-year-old center looks to have a chance to hold down a fourth-line gig until Teddy Blueger (undisclosed) is ready to return. Sasson played in a similar role at times in 2024-25, earning seven points over 29 appearances in his first taste of NHL action.