Sasson tallied a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Sasson sparked the Canucks' comeback effort Tuesday, tallying the team's first goal to cut the Islanders' lead in half. After compiling a pair of points on opening night, the 26-year-old center was held off the scoresheet for six contests prior to Tuesday's goal. Overall, he has two goals, three points, eight shots on net and 10 blocked shots across eight appearances. While his role seems to steadily be growing as Vancouver's fourth-line center, he's best left on waivers in fantasy until he can provide consistent offensive production.