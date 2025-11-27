Sasson scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Sasson earned his first multi-point effort of the season with this outing. He has two goals and two assists over his last six appearances. The 25-year-old forward has maintained a bottom-six role for much of the season, compiling five goals, two assists, 16 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 21 contests. He has matched his point total (seven) in eight fewer games than last year.