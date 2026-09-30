Sasson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Sasson scored in the third period and set up Paul Cotter's game-winner in overtime. After a 19-point effort over 66 games last season, Sasson looks poised for a full-time spot in the Canucks' lineup in 2026-27. He centered the third line Tuesday, but he doesn't have a clear path to a top-six role. The 26-year-old also doesn't add much non-scoring production typically, so he won't make for a strong fantasy option most of the time.