Sasson agreed to terms on a one-year, $775,000 contract with Vancouver on Monday, PuckPedia reports.

Sasson new deal is a one-way contract, so he should be expected to earn a roster spot coming out of training camp. During his 2024-25 campaign, the 24-year-old center saw action in 29 regular-season outings for the Canucks, notching three goals, four assists and 18 hits along the way. Sasson should be in the mix for a bottom-six role that likely won't come with power-play minutes, making him a low-end fantasy option in shallower formats.