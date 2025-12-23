Sasson scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Sasson has scored in consecutive contests and in three of his last six games. The 25-year-old is holding onto a bottom-six role for the Canucks, who are still missing multiple centers, though Sasson could move to the wing when the team is healthier. He's produced a decent eight goals, two assists, 34 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and 16 hits over 33 appearances this season.