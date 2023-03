Sasson signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Canucks on Sunday.

Sasson, one of this year's top NCAA free agents, posted 15 goals and 42 points in 38 games this season with Western Michigan. The 22-year-old center will report to AHL Abbotsford for the remainder of the season. Sasson figures to spend the bulk of the 2023-24 campaign in the AHL as well, though he could push for a depth role on a rebuilding Vancouver team.