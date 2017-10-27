Canucks' Michael Chaput: Moves back to AHL
Chaput was reassigned to AHL Utica on Friday.
The writing was on the wall here, as Chaput has yet to make his season debut with the parent club. He's strictly an organizational depth option at this juncture.
