Canucks' Michael Chaput: Placed on waivers Sunday

Chaput was waived by Vancouver on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The 25-year-old forward signed a one-year, one-way deal with Vancouver in the offseason, but hasn't done enough in training camp to prove he belongs at the game's highest level. Chaput wasn't much of a factor in 2016-17, recording eight points in 68 games, so he's unlikely to be missed by fantasy owners.