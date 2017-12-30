Canucks' Michael Chaput: Promoted to big club

The Canucks recalled Chaput from AHL Utica on Saturday.

Chaput has played well in the minors this season, picking up nine goals and 16 points in 23 games. The 25-year-old forward's first opportunity to crack the Canucks' lineup will come Saturday against the Kings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories