Canucks' Michael Chaput: Promoted to big club
The Canucks recalled Chaput from AHL Utica on Saturday.
Chaput has played well in the minors this season, picking up nine goals and 16 points in 23 games. The 25-year-old forward's first opportunity to crack the Canucks' lineup will come Saturday against the Kings.
More News
-
Canucks' Michael Chaput: Shipped to minors•
-
Canucks' Michael Chaput: Returns to NHL•
-
Canucks' Michael Chaput: Moves back to AHL•
-
Canucks' Michael Chaput: Recalled from AHL Utica•
-
Canucks' Michael Chaput: Placed on waivers Sunday•
-
Canucks' Michael Chaput: Signs one-year contract with Vancouver•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...