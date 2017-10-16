Play

Canucks' Michael Chaput: Recalled from AHL Utica

Chaput was summoned from the minors to Vancouver on Monday.

After contributing nine points in 68 games at the NHL level last season, Chaput will rejoin Vancouver for their massive five-game road trip. The 25-year-old plays a versatile, physical game, and will likely be used as a depth forward.

